CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — An Indiana police task force specializing in juvenile safety has arrested a Connersville man following a “lengthy investigation” into child pornography possession.

Members of the state’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served a search warrant on Tuesday morning after what the Indiana State Police called a long investigation involving a Fayette County man who allegedly possessed child porn.

ISP troopers, SWAT team crews and officers with the Connersville Police Department served the search warrant at the home of 33-year-old Joshua Allen Lemen, a Connersville man living in the 400 block of W. 9th Street.

According to ISP, the task force began investigating Lemen in June after receiving tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Titus, a device-sniffing police K9, was used to assist in the search warrant.

Lemen, ISP said, was arrested and taken to the Fayette County Jail. He now faces three different level 5 felony charges related to child porn, including possessing child porn depicting a child younger than 12 years old.

As of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21, the Fayette County Jail was unable to provide a mugshot for Lemen.