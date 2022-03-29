INDIANAPOLIS — Construction is underway on the I-465 and I-69 interchange near Fishers. The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) calls it the Clear Path Project. The work expects to relieve major congestion issues that have been plaguing the area for years.

“I think it’s one of those areas that is synonymous with congestion in central Indiana,” said Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness.

Much of the traffic is the result of years of growth in Hamilton County. In 1980, Fishers had only 2,000 people, and now 40 years later, their latest census showed almost 100,000 people call Fishers home.

“15 years ago, I was looking for a home, and I actually bought a home in Fishers, but then I started thinking about the traffic. My teammates told me horror stories about how long it took them to get home from work. For them, they say bad weather could take two to three hours, so I opted out of the home,” says Denita Rogers, who lives in Missouri now, but her daughter lives in Fishers.

“They do a lot of things for the community. My daughter is 26, so they have the concerts, and they have the farmers market. I came back this past summer, and they have the fireworks in the park.”

INDOT is focusing on the I-465 section of the project this year, however some parts of I-69 will be impacted. This week, crews are demolishing the Carvana tower that is normally visible from the highway. The state purchased the property so it can further reconfigure the interchange.

“The biggest goal is safety, and that interchange is at capacity right now with the amount of vehicles that move through it per day,” says Mallory Duncan, spokesperson for INDOT. “We have designed a new interchange that will really help with that. Basically traffic that is going to I-465 will not mingle with local traffic, and that’s both ways.”

On Monday, INDOT closed off parts of 71st Street so they can widen a bridge to add more lanes for I-465. They are also expecting to close a ramp on Allisonville Road in the coming months.