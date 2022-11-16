MUNCIE, Ind. – A judge sentenced an Albany man to more than 140 years in prison in a child molestation case.

In October, 37-year-old Thomas Lee Beall was convicted on five counts of child molesting. Prosecutors had asked for a total sentence of 162 years.

Delaware County Circuit Judge Marianne L. Voorhees sentenced him to 145 years during a Wednesday morning hearing, saying Beall’s victims have suffered long term and significant harm at the hands of the defendant.”

The jury deliberated for about two hours on Oct. 19, 2022, before returning guilty verdicts on five of the six counts Beall faced. One count was dismissed.

Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman called Beall a “child predator” and expressed relief that he’d been “held accountable for his heinous crimes.”

Police took Beall into custody in July 2019 after multiple children told officers he’d been having sex with them in a camper located on his property in Albany and inside his home.

Some of the victims were as young as 6 years old when the abuse occurred. The abuse happened over a five-year period that started in Jan. 2014, police said.