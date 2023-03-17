MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — An officer chased a drunk driver going 96 mph before the suspect lost control and crashed into another car heading in the opposite direction which caused the suspects car to catch fire and entrap both drivers, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, David Garcia, is facing charges for Operating While Intoxicated and Resisting Law Enforcement.

A deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop for Garcia at 10:57 p.m. who was headed eastbound on State Road 46. Garcia, 23, continued driving despite the sirens and emergency lights from the police car. After a 60 second pursuit, Garcia lost control of his car and hit another vehicle head on that was going in the other direction.

Garcias vehicle, a Buick LaCrosse, immediately caught fire upon impact. Both drivers were entrapped in their vehicles during the blaze. The officer rendered aid to both drivers to help retrieve them from the vehicles.

The other driver, an unidentified woman in an Acura ILX, suffered severe injuries to her legs and lost consciousness. She was flown by helicopter to an area hospital.

The suspect, Garcia, had serious internal injuries and was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital where he was then transferred to the Intensive Care Unit.

No deputies were injured during the pursuit. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.