HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A Kokomo man was arrested Friday, Aug. 18 after child sex abuse material was found on his electronic devices, according to the Howard County Sheriff’s Office.

Shad Stout, 32, was taken into custody for 10 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

On Aug. 10 officers obtained a search warrant for the 2000 block of South 300 East. Upon the search of the home, investigators found a variety of illegal substances and narcotics as well as multiple electronic devices. During the seize of the devices, there was evidence of child sex abuse material.

Investigators initially received a cyber tip on July 24 from Verizon that told police that more than 90 files of child sex abuse were found on Stouts device. Report any tips to the Howard County Sheriff’s Office or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or https://www.missingkids.org.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to contact Detective Kysha McClish at 765-614-3485 or at kysha.mcclish@howardcountyin.gov.