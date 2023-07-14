INDIANAPOLIS — A 13-year-old girl was lured by an Indianapolis man on Instagram then molested, according to the Kokomo Police Department.

Ahmed Osman Salat, 18, was arrested for one count of Child Molestation, a Level 3 Felony.

Officers were dispatched on Thursday when the teen girl reported to her parents an incident involving an adult male on Instagram.

During the investigation it was found that the teen agreed to meet up with Salat early Thursday at a Southside location. The man allegedly provided the teen with drugs and forced her into a sexual encounter.

Upon further investigation, they were able to identify Salat. At approximately 2:10 on Friday, he was taken into custody in the 6700 block of Lambert Drive in Indianapolis. It was also discovered that he was on bond for a similar incident involving a different juvenile female from Shelby County.

He is currently booked in the Howard County Criminal Justice Center.

Anyone with entail on the incident is asked to contact the Kokomo Police Department or Detective Grammer at 765-456-7411.

Information will be updated to this story as it becomes available.