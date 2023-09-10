CLAYTON, Ind. — A Monrovia man stabbed his coworker to death at the TA truck stop in Clayton, according to the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office.

Sebastian Adam Lestat Jones, 20, was arrested for murder and transported to the Hendricks County Jail.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched Saturday at approximately 5:58 p.m. to the 10300 block of South SR 39 on a report of a stabbing.

The initial investigation conducted by deputies showed that a physical altercation occurred between two employees at the TA Travel Center. During the altercation one of the employees stabbed the other with a knife.

The victim was transported to an Indianapolis hospital, but pronounced dead a short time later.

The victim was identified as Darin Lee Simpson, 33, of Martinsville.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.