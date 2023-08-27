INDIANAPOLIS — A 17-year-old was arrested after an attempted robbery led to him accidentally shooting his 14-year-old accomplice.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, at approximately 12:17 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of Beeler Avenue on a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

Upon investigation, detectives believed the 17-year-old and 14-year-old teens were attempting to rob someone at gun point, but a struggle over the gun led to the 14-year-old being shot. The original incident originally occurred near the 3400 block Ashley Lane.

The 14-year-old is listed in stable condition.

This story will be updated with information as it becomes available.