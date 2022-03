BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — The Bartholomew County coroner was called to a house fire early Monday morning in Taylorsville.

A Facebook post from the sheriff’s office around 4:45 a.m. showed multiple fire agencies responding to a fire on Charles Street.

The coroner’s office confirmed the fire killed at least one person, although no information about the victim or victims has been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.