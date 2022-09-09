SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — A Shelby County sheriff’s deputy who died in an interstate crash this week suffered traumatic blunt force trauma injuries.

The Shelby County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy this week on Jay Griffith Jr., 37, who died in a motorcycle crash on I-74 early Wednesday morning. Investigators said Griffith was headed west on I-74 when he crashed while going onto the State Road 9 exit.

Shelby County deputies and Indiana State Police troopers arrived at the crash scene to find Griffith pinned underneath his motorcycle. First responders were unable to resuscitate him.

According to the coroner’s report, Griffith’s cause of death was listed as “multiple areas of blunt force trauma to the head and chest.” His death was ruled an accident.

Griffith was participating in a large ride with a group of other motorcyclists that had started shortly before the crash. Investigators believe he applied the brakes; the motorcycle skidded and fell on top of him, trapping him underneath.

“While Deputy Griffith was an active law enforcement officer, the death occurred while not on official duties and on a personal motorcycle,” the coroner’s office said in a statement. “The Shelby County Coroner’s Office (SCCO) continues to provide thoughts and prayers to the public safety community, Deputy Griffith’s family, and those impacted by the tragedy.”

Griffith joined the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department in 2013. Shelby County Sheriff Louie Koch described his death as “an immense loss” to his department and the surrounding community.