GARY, Ind. — The death of an Indiana woman whose remains were found this week has been ruled an accident.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office said 23-year-old Ariana Taylor suffered trauma consistent with a car crash complicated with drowning. The findings are preliminary, and other results are pending, reported WGN.

Taylor’s family last saw her on April 2. Her mother said her daughter went out with friends that evening and didn’t come home.

On April 3, Gary police investigated a crash near the I-65 and I-80/94 interchange in which a vehicle went off the road and crashed into an embankment. The vehicle’s owner told police Taylor was supposed to be the last person with the car.

Taylor was reported missing that day, setting off a search effort that lasted more than a week. A search dog found Taylor’s remains in a shallow drainage ditch Wednesday morning. The location was more than a mile from where her vehicle was found.

Taylor’s mother positively identified the remains Wednesday afternoon.