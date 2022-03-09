INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis firefighters responded to a working building fire at a cosmetology school on the south side.

Crews were dispatched to Empire Beauty School (3810 E. Southport Road) just before 2 a.m. Several 911 callers reported seeing the building and nearby woods on fire.

Firefighters discovered the fire and heavy smoke coming from a rear storage area that was connected to the main structure. Some of the fire reached the main building, but it only suffered slight damage.

One person with the IFD Rehab Support Unit had a slight injury and was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

IFD says the building was unoccupied when the fire broke out.

Firefighters were on scene controlling hotspots until about 5:30 a.m. They estimate about 60% of the building was damaged.