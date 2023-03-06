NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Country music fans will have the opportunity to see Sam Hunt in the Hoosier State this summer.
The multi-platinum-selling country star is making a stop at Noblesville’s Ruoff Music Center on July 28 as part of his Summer on the Outskirts Tour.
The tour includes special guests Brett Young and Lily Rose. Tickets go on sale starting on Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. at samhunt.com.
Sam Hunt’s Summer on the Outskirts Tour 2023 Dates:
July 6 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre
July 7 – Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion
July 8 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
July 14 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 15 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 16 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
July 20 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater
July 21 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater *
July 22 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
July 27 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 28 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center
July 29 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug 3 – Carbondale, IL – Southern Illinois University-SIU Banterra Center**^
Aug 4 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater ^
Aug 5 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Zoo Amphitheatre ^
Aug 11 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
Aug 12 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug 13 – Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Harveys Outdoor Arena ^
Aug 18 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman***
Aug 19 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug 20 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
Aug 24 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Aug 25 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug 26 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sep 7 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sep 8 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sep 9 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek