INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the body of a person found dead under an Indianapolis bridge.

Officials said the body of a person, described as a young white male with blond hair and brown eyes, was found on Thursday in a creek under a bridge near Highland Avenue and North Street on the city’s near east side.

The unidentified male is approximately 6 feet tall and around 160 pounds, the county coroner said. He was found wearing:

An Akademiks brand red full-zip hoodie Size 4XL

A Champion brand gray t-shirt with red, dark blue and light stripes across the chest Size 2XL

A pair of SouthPole brand blue jeans Size 16

Gray underwear

White socks with no shoes and

A black and white bandana and Nike face mask

Pictures of the male’s clothing and personal belongings are below:

The male’s body has scars on the left inner wrist, a surgical scar on the left calf and a scar on the inner right elbow. The body has no tattoos.

Personal items found on the body include a nicotine vape, a wrench and an Air Jordan necklace.

Anyone with information on the person’s identity is being asked to call the Marion County Coroner’s Office directly at (317) 327-4744.