COLUMBUS, Ind. – A Columbus man told police he drank and smoked Spice before being involved in a crash.

A baby was in the car with him when it happened.

A Columbus police officer responded to the crash around 11 p.m. on Friday, May 6, near 10th and Cottage Avenue. A caller told dispatchers that a black Dodge Charger had left the scene and said a baby had been in the vehicle.

An officer located the Charger parked in an alley west of 8th and Reed streets, according to court documents. The officer found Pablo A. Calderon Lasaro standing near the vehicle with a baby.

The man told the officer he hadn’t been involved in a crash and that “his bumper had always been hanging.”

The baby “had blood coming from her lip,” which appeared to be swollen, the officer observed. She also had “what appeared to be the perfect imprint of a child safety belt marking” across her chest.

Lasaro “did not have any intention” of taking the girl for medical treatment, according to court documents. A family member took custody of her.

Lasaro had difficulty speaking, the officer said, and was “slurring his words.” At times, the officer noted he was difficult to understand.

He was, however, adamant he hadn’t been driving the car and claimed someone else had been behind the wheel during the crash. He and that individual had “smoked Spice in the car,” presumably with the child inside.

Lasaro told the officer his friend had parked the car at 8th and Reed streets. Lasaro claimed he’d gotten out of the passenger seat and took the wheel so he could drive the car into the alley. He told police he “knew he was drunk and had his child with him.”

During later questioning, Lasaro admitted he was responsible for the crash, telling the officer he hit a street sign while turning at 10th Street and Cottage Avenue. He “did not think he hit anything else,” he told police.

Lasaro failed multiple field sobriety tests. He blew a .195 during a portable breathalyzer test, according to court documents, and consented to a blood draw.

Police located a mirror recovered from the crash scene and said it “matched up perfectly” with Lasaro’s damaged Charger. Police also said Lasaro was on probation and awaiting trial in separate methamphetamine cases.

Charges stemming from the crash include neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and leaving the scene of an accident.