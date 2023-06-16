LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — A man has been arrested after detectives investigated a lobby fire at the Lake County Jail on June 5.

The man arrested was identified as 40-year-old Terrance L. Craig. He was booked into the Lake County Jail on June 12.

Court documents detail on June 5 around noon a man approached a woman working as a secretary at the jail. He appeared to be angry at the state of Indiana. Investigators say he was yelling expletives and then poured a liquid onto the floor. After running for her safety the woman learned the man set the liquid on fire and ran out the building.

The warden of the jail told investigators that the incident happened while hundreds of people including corrections officers, police officers and jail inmates were inside. The fire was quickly extinguished by the Crown Point Fire Department. However, the estimated damage was over $5,000.

Court documents say Craig had been identified by community members after the initial reports ran on TV.

On June 12 police say they were called to the Hammod Police Station for a suspicious person. The male suspect identified himself as Craig. He reportedly admitted to starting the fire at the county jail earlier in the month. Craig continued to speak in a loud tone and even after being asked to quiet down insisted he was “going to do whatever it took to go to jail.”

During a recorded interview Craig began ranting about the Sheriff of Lake County, Governor Mitch Daniels, Governor Eric Holcomb and jail being under federal investigation. “I wouldn’t have come out here if they wouldn’t have been ‘expletive‘ with me,” Craig said. Investigators say he claimed Governors Daniels, Holcomb and Pence were after him. He also mentioned a judge and attorney who were reportedly involved in the plot against him.

Detectives were able to match Craig’s distinctive “motor city” hat worn as the same by the man leaving the county jail on June 5 moments after the fire.

Craig is being charged with two counts of arson damage by fire, Level 4 Felony and one count of intimidation: threat to commit terrorism, Level 5 Felony.

No pretrial hearing date has been set.