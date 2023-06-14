MIDDLETOWN, Ind. — A woman has been arrested and charged after investigators say she battered police officers on June 8.

18-year-old Emily Collins was charged with multiple counts of battery and trespassing.

Court documents show police were called to a home on North 8th Street in Middletown around 9:45 p.m. on June 8 for a person refusing to leave a home. When one officer arrived he could hear several people yelling on the porch outside. He described several cigarettes and other things scattered around.

Police say a woman identified as Tia Short was holding a small child and crying. Short said she called 911 because her daughter, Collins came to visit and was refusing to leave. Short added that earlier in the week there was another altercation and Collins had “battered” her. She says she was tired of being treated badly by Collins.

Investigators say the officer then asked Collins to leave the home and warned she would be arrested if she didn’t comply. Collins stated that she wasn’t going to leave. After multiple attempts for a peaceful exit, the officer began to arrest Collins. She then began assaulting the police officer by punching and kicking.

Court documents show that the officer was kicked in the “groin” prompting Collins’ father Bobby to help try and restrain the woman. The officer then called for backup and another officer responded to the scene.

Both officers then attempted to put handcuffs on Collins’ wrists. She freed herself and began swinging, “striking” the officer in the face and “kicking” the second officer in the chest. The officers then held Collins on the ground until additional backup arrived.

Police say three additional officers arrived and they were able to restrain Collins with handcuffs. They went to place her in a squad car and after placing a seatbelt around her she refused to put her feet in the car and demanded to be let loose stating; “she could not go to jail.”

Court documents detail that after being warned of getting tased by officers, Collins complied with their demand. Her mother informed officers she had asthma and was afraid Collins would have an attack after the altercation.

Police took Collins to a local hospital for clearance for the condition. After being granted medical clearance she was taken to the Henry County Jail.

Collins is being charged with two counts of battery against a public official, Level 6 Felony, resisting law enforcement, Class A Misdemeanor and criminal trespassing, Class A Misdemeanor.

A jury trial has been set for 9 a.m. on September 13 at the Henry Circuit Court 3.