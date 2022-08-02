MUNCIE, Ind. — A man charged with stabbing his mother to death in Muncie over the weekend made the bizarre claim that media personality Ryan Seacrest told him to do it and said he was “relieved” it was over.

Around 9 a.m. Sunday, officers with the Muncie Police Department responded to a home in the 1000 block of N. Burns Street, where they found 61-year-old Sondra Armstrong suffering from stab wounds.

She had called 911 to report that her son had stabbed her in the chest, police said. Emergency medical personnel provided aid as she was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, but she died from her wounds.

Officers at the scene found her son, 28-year-old Myron Armstrong, walking away from his mother’s home.

“I stabbed my mom,” he told police, according to court documents. Officers detained Armstrong and took him for questioning.

During an interview, Armstrong “stated that Ryan Seacrest told him to stab his mother,” referring to the media personality from Live with Kelly and Ryan and American Idol. Court documents said Armstrong described himself as “dead inside” and also told police, “I am God.”

According to investigators, Armstrong admitted he took a knife from the kitchen, went into his mother’s bedroom and stabbed her.

He acknowledged it “was not the right thing to do,” police said, and told officers he was “relieved it was over.”

After stabbing his mother, Armstrong said he dropped the knife and walked outside as first responders arrived. He’s charged with murder and being held at the Delaware County Jail.