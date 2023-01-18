MUNCIE, Ind. – A woman intentionally ran down a man on a bicycle after the two had been arguing, police say.

Erica Arnold, 35, is charged with aggravated battery in connection with the Dec. 18, 2022, incident in Muncie.

According to the probable cause affidavit, an officer was dispatched to the 2900 block of South Cherokee Road around 3:35 p.m. after someone called to report that a vehicle had hit a bicyclist.

The responding officer arrived to find a black Ford Focus had hit a tree; emergency medical personnel were evaluating the driver, identified in court documents as Arnold. The officer talked to a witness who said he had video of what happened.

The video showed a 42-year-old man riding a bike down Cherokee Road; the Ford Focus driven by Arnold then appeared to veer toward the man, hitting him and the bicycle. The car also ran into a tree.

After the incident, the man got up “stumbling” and then left the scene, according to court documents.

During an interview with police, Arnold said she and the man had been arguing at her home and “it turned physical.” When he got on his bike to leave, she followed him in her car.

Arnold advised the officer that she “had swerved her vehicle toward the bike [the man] was riding” and also struck a tree, according to court documents.

The Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office reviewed the case and decided to charge Arnold in connection with the incident.