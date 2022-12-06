MUNCIE, Ind. — Court documents reveal that a Muncie woman is accused of opening fire on an Ebright Street home resulting in a pit bull being struck in the leg by the gunfire.

Marie Lynn Miller, 39, is charged with criminal recklessness, a Level 5 felony, and cruelty to an animal, a Level 6 felony. If found guilty, Miller can face between one and six years in prison for her criminal recklessness charge.

According to court documents, police were called out to a home in the 900 block of S. Ebright Street shortly before 1 p.m. on Oct. 24 in reference to a home being shot at by someone driving past in a truck.

Officers arriving on scene reportedly located a pit bull that had been struck in its leg by the gunfire. Police stated that the wound was “bleeding heavily, and it appeared the dog had lost a lot of blood.”

The dog was taken to an animal hospital for treatment, police said, but no further update was provided on its condition.

The victims reportedly identified Miller as the suspect in the shooting, stating she drove past in a truck and opened fire on the home. The victim told officers she fired back at Miller, striking and shattering the back window of her truck.

Police located Miller several days later on Oct. 30. Miller denied taking part in the Ebright Street shooting.

Court documents reveal that police obtained Ring doorbell footage, however, which reportedly shows a truck matching Miller’s truck passing by the Ebright Street home on two different occasions around the time of the shooting.

Miller was placed under arrest on Oct. 30 and has since bonded out of jail.

Court records show a warrant was issued for Miller’s arrest in March after she violated her probation and failed to appear in court in a Henry County case relating to drug charges. She was also charged with operating a vehicle despite never receiving a license.