TERRE HAUTE, Ind. —A 25-year-old Terre Haute woman has been arrested after alleging punching a 2-year-old boy in the face while the child’s mother was holding him. She then punched the mother, court document claim.

Raesha Stevens is charged with battery resulting in injury of a person less than 14 years of age, a Level 5 felony. She was arrested on Aug. 3, one day after a warrant was issued.

If found guilty, Stevens could serve between one and six years in prison.

According to court documents, a woman who lived in the same apartment complex as Stevens told police that on July 23, at approximately 3:30 p.m., she had been getting her 2-year-old son out of her car when Stevens approached her “rambling” and not making sense.

The woman reportedly told Stevens to stay away from her son, telling police that Stevens responded by saying “It’s okay, I have kids of my own and I wouldn’t do anything to him.”

The woman told police immediately after saying this, however, Stevens “full power punched” her son in his face, according to the court documents.

The woman said she’d been holding her son on her left hip at the time of the attack. After punching the child, the woman told police Stevens then punched her, striking her in the left upper chest area and face.

The victim told police after being punched she struck Stevens back, causing her to flee from the scene. The woman reportedly shouted after Stevens telling her she was going to call the cops. Stevens reportedly responded back by saying, “that’s fine, my dad is the cops and nothing will happen.”

Police spoke to the victim several days later, according to court documents, where she told police she hadn’t really interacted with Stevens prior to the incident. She told investigators she was aware of Stevens living at the same apartment complex with her boyfriend.

The victim told police her only previous interaction had been Stevens shouting at her once to “not look at them” when the victim saw Stevens and her boyfriend walking out of an apartment.