MARION COUNTY, Ind. — A Marion County Superior court has issued a permanent injunction for the home of a former Purdue and NBA basketball players’ Geist home.

The owner of the home is former Maverick A.J. Hammons. He’s accused of allowing tenants to host parties at the home, many associated with violence.

In May, an IMPD Nuisance Abatement detective visited Hammons to inform him his house wasn’t zoned for “commercial” events and the city prosecutor was working to file a zoning violation against the property.

The parties by the reported promoter would attract well over 100 people and almost as many cars in the neighborhood. If they had continued an injunction could’ve been filed.

According to court documents, a permanent injunction was filed last week for the property giving specific guidelines for Hammons.

Court ordered injunction:

Provide security for any paid ticketed event with 25 or more guests Reasonable steps to prevent guests from trespassing onto Harrison Run Homeowner Association properties Anyone attending a Hammons party will submit to a weapons search Take reasonable measures to prevent the discharge of any weapons in the public space or while on Hammons property, including a verbal warning of potential arrest and prosecution for violating local laws Hammons won’t permit unreasonably loud noise from his property at any time, nor any yelling, shouting, screaming or running in or around his property No guests shall be allowed to park anywhere within the Harrison Run neighborhood, impede traffic, crosswalks, alleyways, yards or driveways on Fall Creek Road All large paid parties will end no later than 1 a.m.

The permanent injunction took effect immediately and the court clarified that Hammons couldn’t avoid the order by using a “loop-hole” and putting the gatherings in someone else’s name to shift responsibility for the home.

The ruling was in favor of petitioners from the Harrison Homeowners Association, Inc., however, Hammons is still allowed to appeal.

Neighbors said they saw residents moving off the property last week. FOX59 has not confirmed who occupies the residence at this time.