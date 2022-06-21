INDIANAPOLIS — COVID-19 vaccines are now available for Indiana children ages 6 months to 5 years, the Indiana Department of Health announced Tuesday.

IDOH said it updated its map at www.ourshot.in.gov to show sites that have indicated they will offer the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for this age group. Staggered vaccine shipments will continue to arrive at participating locations this week, and parents are encouraged to contact the provider before arriving to ensure the age-appropriate dose is available, the health department said.

The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines were approved by the Food and Drug Administration last week, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the vaccines for infants, toddlers and preschoolers.

