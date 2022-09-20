HENRY COUNTY, Ind. – A deadly crash involving semis closed eastbound I-70 Tuesday morning.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office said the crash involved two semi trucks near mile marker 116, about 12 miles east of Greenfield.

The sheriff’s office said the crash happened just after 4 a.m. A westbound truck crossed the median and went into the eastbound lanes, hitting another semi head-on.

Image via Henry County Sheriff’s Office

Image via Henry County Sheriff’s Office

Image via Henry County Sheriff’s Office

The driver of the westbound truck died at the scene, police said. The other driver was taken to a Richmond hospital. The cause remains under investigation.

Earlier, Indiana State Police described it as a “very serious” crash and said traffic was being re-routed at exit 104 to State Road 9 in Greenfield.

Authorities in Hancock County said a second serious crash at mile marker 101.4–just before the Greenfield exit–was compounding the issues on I-70. They’re recommending drivers exit at Post Road if possible.

A third crash was also reported along the route.

Drivers should expect delays this morning along I-70 and look for alternate routes.