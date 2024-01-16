HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A crash on I-74 eastbound in Hendricks County brought traffic to a standstill Tuesday morning.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the crash happened on I-74 eastbound at State Road 267/mile marker 66 near Brownsburg.

INDOT cameras showed a vehicle on its side underneath a bridge.

The crash initially shut down all lanes, but INDOT’s latest update said just the right lane was blocked. The alert estimated this would be an issue for the next hour and a half.