ANDERSON, Ind. — A car crash on I-69 northbound near Anderson has caused heavy traffic and multiple lane closures.

All lanes of I-69 northbound between Rangeline Road and Markleville Road, an area just south of Anderson, will be closed for the next hour. According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the left lane of I-69 southbound is closed in the same area as well.

Authorities responding to the scene have not yet provided any additional info on the crash. This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.