MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. — A Crawfordsville woman who was wanted on drug charges crashed into a home in Montgomery County on Thursday afternoon.

Naomi Wolf, 35, ended up being arrested on active warrants for felony possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor charge of conversion.

Wolf’s Silverado crashed into a Montgomery Co. home (Photo by Indiana State Police)

According to the Indiana State Police, Wolf had been driving a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado on US 136 just west of County Road 300 S when, for unknown reasons, she ran off the roadway. Police said Wolf overcorrected after going off the road and drove back across the road before driving through a field and coming to a stop after hitting a home.

Police said luckily no one was in the home at the time of the collision. Wolf was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries following the crash. Police believe impairment was a contributing factor in the crash.

The investigation is still active and will be handed over to the Montogomery County Prosecutor for review and determination of whether charges shall be filed.