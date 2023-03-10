INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works wants to hear from residents about the potholes they see on their commutes, according to a press release from DPW.

Residents can report potholes on the RequestIndy website here, the RequestIndy mobile app, or by calling the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622.

Potholes are filled as requests are reported. The potholes that take priority are those located on main roads with more traffic to handle.

Crews have filled approximately 89,887 potholes.