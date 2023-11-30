INDIANAPOLIS – Crews responded late Wednesday to an apartment fire on the northwest side.

According to the Pike Township Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched around 11:30 p.m. to Woodbrook Apartments in the 5200 block of Pinebrook Drive.

Firefighters at scene on Nov. 30, 2023

Multiple people were taken to area hospitals, and at least two families were displaced, according to Pike fire officials at the scene. Images from the fire showed a second-story unit with significant damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.