INDIANAPOLIS — Twelve residents are displaced after a fire Thursday at a downtown Indianapolis apartment complex, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Shortly before 1 p.m., crews were called to 900 N. Meridian Street for a high rise apartment fire.

A firefighter said the fire is now “pretty much contained.”

IFD explained that the fire started on the fifth floor of the building and spread to the roof. The cause is under investigation.

The Red Cross was called to assist those who were displaced.

This story will be updated once more information is available.