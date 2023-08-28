CROWN POINT, Ind. — A police car stolen by John Dillinger during his infamous escape from Crown Point Jail in 1934 could be returning home.

According to a representative connected to Witherell’s Auction House — who recently put the vehicle up for bid — a Crown Point-based individual or business submitted the winning bid for the historic 1933 Ford V8, paying $149,788 for the piece of Hoosier history.

The Ford V8, which once belonged to Sheriff Lillian Holley before being stolen by Dillinger during his jailbreak, was the marquee item in the recent Witherell’s auction that offered more than 200 Dillinger-related memorabilia.

1933 Ford V8 stolen by Dillinger during escape | Witherell’s Auction House Wooden gun | Witherell’s Auction House

Another historic item included in the auction was a fake gun that Dillinger whittled from wood and used to round up Indiana deputies during his jailbreak.

The wooden gun made by Dillinger in his Crown Point jail cell sold for $70,000 to a western museum.

The auction ended on Sunday.