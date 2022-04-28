Culver’s is bringing the restaurant to you—kind of.

The chain’s first-ever food truck will offer its signature frozen custard and cheese curds on Monument Circle to kick off its 17-city “From Wisconsin With Love” tour.

You can catch it in downtown Indy on the southwest quad of Monument Circle between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11.

The Wisconsin-based chain will give out single scoops of vanilla frozen custard and snack-sized portions of its famous cheese curds to those who visit. You’ll also walk away with a coupon good for a free Culver’s Double Deluxe ButterBurger.

That’s not all, either.

Guests can take home a free tomato plant seedling as part of a partnership between Culver’s and the FFA. Members of the Lebanon FFA chapter will hand them for their service project.

To show its support for FFA, Culver’s is donating $5,000 to the Lebanon chapter and $5,000 to additional FFA chapters in the Indianapolis area.

The Culver’s food truck is scheduled to visit 16 cities in 14 states. A 17th city will be chosen as part of a sweepstakes. Other tour stops include Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Houston and Kansas City.

You can learn more about the tour here.