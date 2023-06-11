CUMBERLAND, Ind. — A person is in critical condition after being shot near an apartment complex in Cumberland.

Cumberland Police Department officers were called around 9:19 p.m. to the 11500 block of Taftwood Drive near the Knoll Ridge apartment complex on reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers found one person suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.