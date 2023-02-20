DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. – A Daleville man awaits sentencing after being convicted of murdering his grandfather.

Police arrested Trent Kreegar in connection with the death of 67-year-old Robert Earl Huffman Jr. on Sept. 5, 2021. Huffman died after the two got into a fight outside Huffman’s Daleville home.

Kreegar, 28, struck Huffman multiple times, kicked him in the ribs and stomped on his head. He hit him in the head with a cement cinder block, police said, and then picked up a steel wheelbarrow and threw it on top of Huffman, breaking more than two dozen ribs.

After the fight, Kreegar took a shower and waited several hours before calling 911. The fight stemmed from an argument about Kreegar’s excessive drinking, according to the Star Press.

Kreegar was formally charged with murder and aggravated battery. A jury deliberated for more than five hours before finding him guilty on Friday. The guilty verdicts came on what would have been Huffman’s 69th birthday.

Murder is punishable by 45 to 65 years in prison. Aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony, carries a sentence between 3 and 16 years. The judge scheduled a sentencing hearing for March 24.