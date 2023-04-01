Whiteland took a “direct hit” as storms swept through central Indiana, but it was not the only place affected by the severe weather late Friday into early Saturday.

Reports are coming in from several communities across the area, including locations in Boone, Clinton, Howard, Madison, Morgan, Shelby and Tippecanoe counties.

According to the National Weather Service, teams will go out later Saturday morning to survey different sites across the state.

Damage ranged from downed power lines, power poles and trees to overturned semis and damaged vehicles. Some communities are littered with storm debris.

A photo from Morristown in Shelby County showed a gas station canopy brought down during the storm.

Morristown from Lisa Le Master-Pedersen

Frankfort Police Department

Frankfort Police Department

Frankfort Police Department

Frankfort Police Department

In Russiaville, the National Weather Service received reports of two collapsed homes and another collapsed building. Homes in Paragon and Martinsville in Morgan County sustained considerable damage, according to preliminary information received by the agency.

Photos from Frankfort in Clinton County showed downed trees and power lines, damaged buildings and overturned semis. A viewer reported that the storm partially tore off the roof of the gym at Frankfort Camp Ministries.

Here’s a look at some of the reported damage across central Indiana:

Anderson (Madison County): Reports of several trees, power lines and pole down

Reports of several trees, power lines and pole down Battle Ground (Tippecanoe County): Thunderstorm winds flattened two structures; other buildings with roofs blown off at junction of Benton, Tippecanoe and White counties; one-inch hail reported

Thunderstorm winds flattened two structures; other buildings with roofs blown off at junction of Benton, Tippecanoe and White counties; one-inch hail reported Frankfort (Clinton County): Downed trees and power lines, overturned semi trucks, roof partially torn off from Frankfort Camp Ministries

Downed trees and power lines, overturned semi trucks, roof partially torn off from Frankfort Camp Ministries Morristown (Shelby County): Report of a gas station canopy knocked over at the Phillips 66 on Main Street

Report of a gas station canopy knocked over at the Phillips 66 on Main Street Paragon (Morgan County): Winds down multiple trees with considerable home damage between Martinsville and Paragon; winds estimated at 60 mph in Paragon

Winds down multiple trees with considerable home damage between Martinsville and Paragon; winds estimated at 60 mph in Paragon Russiaville (Howard County): Two collapsed homes and downed trees at County roads 400 West and 300 South; possible funnel cloud spotted; collapsed building at 750 West and 5145 South; miscellaneous debris reported

Two collapsed homes and downed trees at County roads 400 West and 300 South; possible funnel cloud spotted; collapsed building at 750 West and 5145 South; miscellaneous debris reported Thorntown (Boone County): Barn destroyed during Friday night’s storm

Barn destroyed during Friday night’s storm Whiteland (Johnson County): Debris down on I-65; overturned semis and debris

Debris down on I-65; overturned semis and debris Whiteland (Johnson County): South side of town a “direct hit”; power lines, power poles down