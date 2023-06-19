Danville Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a serious crash early Monday morning near U.S. 36

DANVILLE, Ind. — The Danville Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a serious crash early Monday morning involving a concrete truck.

Investigators said it happened around 6 a.m. at U.S. 36 and CR 300 E. The eastbound lanes of U.S. 36 are completely closed; police are asking drivers to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

If drivers need to travel east, they can use East Main Street from CR 200 East to CR 400 East.

Police expect the closure to last several hours as crews will have extended period of time to clean up due to the weight of the truck.