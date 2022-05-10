INDIANAPOLIS — Watch out, here they come.

Organizers of this summer’s All IN Music & Arts Festival have announced the lineup for the two-day multi-stage event, and it includes big names in classic and contemporary music like Daryl Hall & John Oates, John Fogerty and Cage the Elephant.

The festival will be held on Labor Day weekend at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Capacity has not been announced but organizers describe it as an “intimate capacity footprint for 2022.”

Aside from the music, there will be local food vendors, a beer garden with Hoosier craft breweries, beer stations, and cocktail bars. The Indiana State Fair Skyride will be operating, so festivalgoers can get an aerial view of the activities.

Overnight camping will also be available with the option to park an RV or pitch a tent. Availability is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Organizers also say there will be ample permanent restroom facilities. People will not have to use portable toilets.

Courtesy of All IN Music & Arts Festival

The festival will also feature two “dreamsets” that will honor the music of Tom Petty and the Allman Brothers Band.

“Dreamsets are once-in-a-lifetime all-star collaborations that reimagine classic songs and are the

shows of our musical dreams,” according to a release.

A limited number of tickets go on sale Tuesday and can be found here (while supplies last).

The full lineup: