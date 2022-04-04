SELLERSBURG, Ind. — A mother was shot to death in front of her 11-year-old daughter inside a southern Indiana home Friday night.

Investigators said her husband killed her. He’s now charged with murder.

Police identified the victim as 36-year-old Elizabeth “Lizzie” Bennett Lewis. She’s the daughter of former Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Bennett.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the home in the 11000 block of Forrest Hill Circle after the victim’s daughter called 911 on Friday night.

The sheriff’s office said the girl indicated the suspect was “actively firing his gun throughout the house.”

The daughter and her 10-year-old friend were inside when it happened and “in close proximity” to the accused shooter, police said.

Police said the victim suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators found several bullet holes throughout the home.

Mac Lewis

Police identified the suspect as Mac Lewis, Lewis’ husband. He left the home after the shooting; Sellersburg police found him on State Road 60 and took him into custody.

Preliminary charges against him included murder, attempted murder and criminal recklessness with a firearm.

Bennett family attorney Larry Wilder released a statement on their behalf, reports WDRB:

“Lizzie gave her short life to caring and helping others. Her choice of becoming a nurse was just an extension of her desire to make the world a better place for everyone. She will be missed by her two children and all that knew her.”

A judge ordered Lewis be held without bond following a Monday court appearance.