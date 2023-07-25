INDIANAPOLIS — Award-winning American comedian, actor, screenwriter, and producer Dave Chappelle is presenting a fall run of his stand-up comedy show, “Dave Chappelle Live.”

The Live Nation-produced tour kicks off in New York City on Aug. 22 but is set to make a stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sept. 13. Local pre-sale tickets will be available beginning on Wednesday, July 26.

If you want to get in on general ticket sales, they’ll begin the next day on July 27 on Ticketmaster.

Full Performance Schedule Lineup:

Tuesday, Aug. 22 – Madison Square Garden, New York City

Wednesday, Aug. 23 – Madison Square Garden, New York City

Friday, Sep. 8 – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland

Saturday, Sep. 9 – Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Tuesday, Sep. 12 – Rupp Arena, Lexington

Wednesday, Sep. 13 – Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Friday, Sep. 15 – Smoothie King Arena, New Orleans

Sunday, Sep. 17 – T-Mobile Center, Kansas City

Monday, Sep 18 – CHI Health Center, Omaha

Thursday, Sep. 21 – Bridgestone Arena, Nashville

Saturday, Sep. 23 – Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul

Wednesday, Oct. 4 – United Center, Chicago

No cell phones, cameras, or recording devices will be allowed at the show. Any phones and smartwatches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked after the show ends. Guests will be able to access their phones at unlocking stations throughout the lobby during the performance.

Chappelle is recognized as one of the greatest comedians of all time. He received the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2019.

The comedian’s work has earned him more than 30 nominations and awards in television and film for projects that include his groundbreaking sketch comedy television series “Chappelle’s Show”, comedy specials and guest appearances on “Saturday Night Live”.