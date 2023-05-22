ANDERSON, Ind. — The Anderson Police Department has launched a death investigation after a dead body was found inside a trash dumpster in Madison County, Indiana.

APD officers were called around 8:15 a.m. Monday to the 1300 block of Main Street in Anderson after a person tipped off 911 that there was a body in a nearby trash dumpster.

Upon arrival, APD said officers found an adult male lying in the dumpster. The man, identified by APD as a 35-year-old male, was deceased.

APD’s Criminal Investigations Division and crews with the Madison County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene. The incident, APD said, is still under investigation.

No other information was immediately provided by APD. The Madison County Coroner’s Office will be the one releasing victim information.