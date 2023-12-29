INDIANAPOLIS — A dead woman was found on the roof of the Slippery Noodle Inn on Thursday evening.

According to a report by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the historic bar in downtown Indianapolis at around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The Slippery Noodle said in a Facebook post that the deceased woman was spotted by a passenger on a passing train who then called and notified the bar. The passenger thought the woman was sleeping.

The Slippery Noodle said the section of roof where the deceased woman was found “is not easily accessible.”

Police were called to the bar on Meridian Street and went onto the roof and determined the woman was dead. The death is marked as “natural or unknown cause” in the death investigation report written by IMPD.

The deceased has not been identified at this time.

“The entire Slippery Noodle family extends our condolences to the person’s family,” the Slippery Noodle said.

Anyone with information about the dead woman is asked to call IMPD or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.