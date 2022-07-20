GREENWOOD, Ind. – A person died following a shooting Tuesday night in Greenwood.

According to the Greenwood Police Department, the shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the 1100 block of Westminster Court.

Police said the shooting stemmed from a “fight or disturbance” at Westminster Apartments. One person was shot during the incident. The individual was taken to Eskenazi Hospital and later died.

According to Greenwood police, several people involved in the disturbance ran to the nearby Polo Run apartments.

Investigators spent several hours looking for the individuals involved and were talking to persons of interest. The shooting remains under investigation.

The apartment complex is about a block away from the Greenwood Park Mall, the site of a shooting Sunday in which three people were killed and the gunman was fatally shot by an armed bystander.

Police searched Polo Run Apartments earlier this week in connection with the mall shooting.