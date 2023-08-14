INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis metro police are working to investigate what led to three people being found dead on the city’s northwest side, Monday morning.

This was near the intersection of Gateway Drive and North High School Road.

Scene of IMPD death investigation on Aug. 14, 2023

IMPD officers found three men who were dead on the scene and police said there were no “obvious signs of trauma.”

A fourth man was also taken to a local hospital.

Indianapolis Public Schools released a statement about the investigation underway:

Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) is aware of an incident this morning outside of Jonathan Jennings School 109. A car, with several deceased people and one intoxicated person inside, was parked on a lot at the school. Buses to school were rerouted to avoid the scene. IMPD and IPS Police are on the scene and investigating. Students at the school are safe. IPS will continue to keep the safety of all students at the forefront of their educational experience. Marc Ransford, Media Relations Coordinator

This is a developing story.