INDIANAPOLIS — CBS4 anchor Debby Knox is retiring from broadcast news after more than 40 years in the business.

To celebrate her retirement, Knox will be celebrated in shows at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, on CBS4. Her last newscast will be at 11 p.m. Wednesday on CBS4.

A full biography of Knox’s storied career can be read at the bottom of this article.

As a testament to her lasting legacy throughout Central Indiana, many coworkers, friends, family members and public officials have congratulated Debby in videos that can be seen below.

Video tributes:

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett:

Debby’s sister Lisa Knox:

Butler Blue IV:

Former Vice President Mike Pence:

WISH-TV’s Patty Spitler:

Lawrence Mayor Steve Collier:

Debby’s brother Bob Knox:

Former co-anchor Ken Owen:

Debby’s daughter Anna:

Debby’s former photographer Steve Sweitzer:

Public Affairs Manager for the Kroger Company’s Central Division Eric Halvorson:

Vice Chair/Owner of the Indianapolis Colts Kalen Jackson:

Lawrence Police Department Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff:

Former WISH-TV News Director Lee Giles:

Biography:

No one has been welcomed into Hoosiers’ homes more than Debby Knox. Over the last 42 years, she has been an almost constant reassuring, reliable and irreplaceable presence on television in central Indiana.

First, Knox served as the primary news anchor for WISH-TV where for 33 years she covered every major story in the Hoosier state and beyond. Her charm and confidence translated into the kind of popularity with Hoosiers that had never been seen before, and probably will never be seen again.

Knox’s credibility and talent were invaluable when she came out of retirement to launch CBS4.

Even in the last year of her tenure, Knox has still been breaking stories with investigations into allegations against Grant County OB/GYN Dr. David Moore and the use of photo editing against a local teacher.

However, everyone who worked with Knox said they were most privileged to share the off-camera moments the audience never saw. These memories, colleagues like co-anchor Bob Donaldson and Chief Meteorologist Brian Wilkes said, are what they will cherish the most.

Knox’s reporting, anchoring and off-camera work are all part of a legacy that will continue long after Knox’s last newscast and create an impact that will last even longer than her remarkable career.

Be sure to tune into CBS4 at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29, for a celebration of Debby Knox.

To recap and look back on her career, Knox recently participated in a podcast for the Indiana Business Journal. “Debby Knox: ‘It’s in my DNA‘,” an episode of Business & Beyond with Gerry Dick, can be listened to here.

Bob Donaldson, Knox’s CBS4 co-anchor, contributed to this write-up.