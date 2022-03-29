DECATUR COUNTY, Ind. — Firefighters have rescued two men from grain bins in the span of a week in Decatur and Jennings counties.

The most recent occurred on Monday at a farm near the Decatur and Jennings county line where the Letts Community Volunteer Fire Department (LCVFD) and the Westport Fire Department were called to the 7700 block of East County Road 1220 North.

The LCVFD said when firefighters arrived on scene they found the farmer engulfed up to his mouth in grain inside the bin. Only his face and the top of his head were visible. The rescue was made more difficult, according to the LCVFD, due to a large area of rotten grain bridged two feet above the patient.

Photos from Letts Community Vol. Fire Department

Rescuers were able to install a grain tube around the patient which allowed them to remove grain from around the trapped man without harm. The City of Greensburg assisted by sending a vacuum truck to assist the fire departments.

The LCVFD said that around an hour and 15 minutes after the firefighters’ arrival, the man was placed in a harness and assisted out of the bin.

“This operation was the most complex rescue we have ever been involved with,” said the Letts fire department. “The outcome would not have been possible without the Jennings and Decatur County dispatches, Westport FD, Campbell TWP FD, Spencer TWP FD, Jennings County SD, Rescue 20, City of Greensburg Waste Water (vac truck) Justin Greathouse (grain vac). Statfight medical helicopter (on standby at the scene).”

According to the Decatur County Emergency Management, last week another grain bin accident occurred in New Point. The man trapped within the grain bin was rescued in that case too.