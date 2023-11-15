INDIANAPOLIS — The Metropolitan School District of Decatur Township school board has appointed their assistant superintendent as the interim superintendent for the start of 2024.

The resolution for Dr. Stephanie Hofer was approved by a unanimous vote on Tuesday, Nov. 14 during a regularly scheduled board meeting.

Dr. Hofer pictured (Decatur Twp.)

The appointment followed the retirement announcement of the district’s current Superintendent, Dr. Matt Prusiecki who served the district in the role since 2013.

School Board President Judith Collins shared in Wednesday’s release, “We believe Dr. Hofer is capable of leading as interim superintendent. We have every confidence in her leadership during this transition.”

Dr. Hofer has served over 19 years in Decatur Township, serving in a variety of roles, including teacher, instructional coach, assistant principal, and principal.

Since 2017 as Assistant Supt., Dr. Hofer oversaw both elementary and secondary education.

“I’m excited and honored to serve the district in an even greater capacity through this time of change,” said Dr. Hofer. “I am Decatur Proud of our students, staff, and community and am looking forward to leading us into the next chapter. I am thankful to the school board for their trust in me and support.”

In the meantime, the district’s school board is utilizing the university search team to help with the permanent Supt. search process and find the “Best superintendent to lead Decatur Township Schools,” said Collins.