FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers High School is facing criticism for a student project called “Defund the Police” that was left displayed in the classroom of slain Officer Noah Shahnavaz’s brother.
The student project was from the previous school year.
On Tuesday, Officer Shahnavaz’s younger brother entered his second-block creative writing class where he saw the poster hanging.
The Shahnavaz family met with the Fishers High School administration to discuss the situation. Emails were sent out to the late officer’s younger brother’s teachers in order to communicate the difficult situation of him returning to class.
The Shahnavaz family has declined to provide further comment at this time.
We reached out to Fishers High School for a comment and this is what they said:
We also received a statement from the Hamilton Southeastern Board of School Trustees: