DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help locating a missing 11-year-old girl.

The sheriff’s department said Shilo Beck is 4’1″ tall and has brown hair with a purple streak in the back. She has blue eyes and wears glasses.

Shilo was last seen on Tuesday at approximately 8 p.m. in the vicinity of 5900 West County Road 350 North. She was wearing blue jeans, a black long sleeve shirt with a sparkly emoji on the front and black shoes.

Shilo Beck/Delware Co. Sheriff Shilo Beck/Delware Co. Sheriff

The sheriff’s department is conducting searches and asks anyone with information on Shilo to call (765) 747-7878 or (765) 747-7881.