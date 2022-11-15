LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Authorities said a 64-year-old man from Delphi is dead after being ejected from his rolling SUV during a crash on Monday evening. Police said he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department, the collision occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Schuyler Avenue.

Investigators determined that a silver 2019 Cadillac SUV, being driven by James Slaughterbeck of Delphi, was traveling north on Schuyler Avenue in the right lane while a blue 2018 Honda Accord, driven by a 22-year-old from Idaville, was traveling north in the left lane. Police said Slaughterbeck turned into the left lane and struck the Honda in the rear quarter panel, causing both vehicles to exit the roadway.

Investigators said Slaughterbeck’s SUV rolled into a ditch, ejecting the 64-year-old in the process. The Honda also was forced into the ditch, but did not roll.

Police said Slaughterbeck sustained fatal injuries due to being ejected during the crash and was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the Honda also reportedly wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and reported a complaint of pain after the crash.

Schuyler Avenue had lanes partially closed for three hours as police investigated the crash on Monday afternoon.