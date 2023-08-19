DELPHI, Ind. — A missing juvenile from Delphi was found on Friday in northeast Oklahoma, according to a news release from the Delphi Police Department.

On Friday, the department was dispatched to a call of a runaway/missing juvenile in Delphi. According to the release, officers believed that the child “potentially had assistance in leaving the area.”

After an investigation with local, state and federal agencies, they found the missing juvenile could be with Jonathan Juarez in a white GMC SUV. Officers also located an address in northeast Oklahoma where the juvenile could be.

After officials with the Commerce Police Department in Oklahoma were provided the address, the release said that officers were able to locate the juvenile, as well as the suspect vehicle.

The department, along with Oklahoma Highway Patrol, later located Juarez and took him into custody “without incident.” Officials said that the case remains investigation.